High schools will stay online for second quarter of the fall

Students in the Sequoia Union High School district will continue learning at home for the rest of the fall semester due to COVID-19, the district announced in a statement Friday.

"On September 16, 2020, the Board of Trustees approved staff’s recommendation that the District continue with distance learning for quarter 2 of the Fall semester," the district's statement said. "This was a difficult decision to make as a district because we know in-person instruction is the best way to serve our students, and we are deeply disappointed that the conditions in our community do not allow us to safely bring our students back to school campuses at this time."

The decision was made based on discussions with labor groups and health officials, along with COVID-19 data, the district said.

With San Mateo County currently on the state's "purple," or "widespread" tier of coronavirus monitoring, local schools cannot open, the district explained. In order to open the county would have to be one tier down — the "red" or "substantial" category — for 15 days.

The district, which includes Menlo-Atherton and Woodside High schools along with TIDE Academy, has been conducting all classes online since mid-March.