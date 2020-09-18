Library's 'shelter-in-play' game night is up to chance

Weekends are prime time for game nights, so the Menlo Park Library is kicking off this weekend with a "shelter-in-play" game night featuring Lotería, a traditional Mexican game of chance. The online game night takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
Each player has a Lotería board printed with a grid of images. The game is played like bingo, except that players match images on their boards with those on a deck of illustrated cards instead of matching the letters and numbers on pingpong balls.
A caller or singer pulls each card from the deck and announces it with a rhyme or riddle. The player who gets four matches in a row on their board — vertically, horizontally or diagonally, depending on how the rules are set for the round — wins.
The library will send players PDF Lotería boards and the game will be presented in both Spanish and English.
The event is free but players need to register at menlopark.org
