Cal Fire opens more CZU wildfire areas to repopulation

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 18, 2020, 11:36 am 0
A small hot spot burns in the Loma Mar area by the CZU August Lighting Complex fires on Aug. 25, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Most fire evacuation zones in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties can be repopulated, as Cal Fire removed additional evacuation warnings on Wednesday.

The CZU Lightning Complex displaced up to 77,000 evacuees in the two counties at its peak. Approximately 921 people remain evacuated as of Wednesday morning, as some warnings and orders remain in place.

A full evacuation zone map is available at smco.community.zonehaven.com.

Some road closures are still in place. In San Mateo

County, Gazos Creek and Canyon Road at Cloverdale Road are closed.

In Santa Cruz County, there are closures at Swanton Road

at State Route 1, Upper SR-236 at Waterman Gap Loop, Lower State Route 236 at

Midway Ranch Road and China Grade Road at Mile Post Marker 1.71.

The CZU fires are 95% contained as of Wednesday evening,

and have consumed 86,509 acres in the two counties. Cal Fire expects full

containment by Sep. 20 at 8 p.m. The fires have caused one death and

destroyed 1,490 structures.

Fire recovery resources are available at

smcgov.org/smc-wildfire-recovery and santacruzcoe.org/wildfires.

Cal Fire incident information is available at fire.ca.gov/incidents.

— Bay City News Service

