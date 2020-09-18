Cal Fire opens more CZU wildfire areas to repopulation

Most fire evacuation zones in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties can be repopulated, as Cal Fire removed additional evacuation warnings on Wednesday.

The CZU Lightning Complex displaced up to 77,000 evacuees in the two counties at its peak. Approximately 921 people remain evacuated as of Wednesday morning, as some warnings and orders remain in place.

A full evacuation zone map is available at smco.community.zonehaven.com.

Some road closures are still in place. In San Mateo

County, Gazos Creek and Canyon Road at Cloverdale Road are closed.