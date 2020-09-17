Arts

POST event asks, 'Conservation for Whom?'

Webinar will discuss the history of the environmental movement and racial injustice

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The goal of environmental protection and conservation is, ostensibly, to help protect the Earth and all its creatures. However, as a webinar hosted by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) with The Avarna Group will discuss, early U.S. environmental movements were sometimes exclusionary and harmful to communities of color, and, in the mainstream, are still largely white-led. The panel of three speakers (Aparna Rajagopal-Durbin, Ava Holliday and Jose G. Gonzalez) will also discuss how organizations are changing and evolving and, in some cases, working in solidarity with social-justice movements to serve the greater good for all. The webinar will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at noon. For more information, go to openspacetrust.org.

