Tonight: Virtual meeting on Portola Valley fire station renovation plans

The Woodside Fire Protection District is holding a virtual neighborhood meeting starting at 6 p.m. tonight (Sept. 16) to present plans to renovate fire Station 8, located at 135 Portola Road in Portola Valley.
Station 8 was built in 1970 and was last remodeled in 1994 to extend its life for another 10 to 15 years, according to a March 2019 Almanac article.
Residents will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions. For more information, including the Zoom meeting directions, click here.
