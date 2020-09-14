Minimal flames and mop up: CZU Lightning fire is 89% contained

The CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, which have burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties since Aug. 16, were 89% contained as of 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Cal Fire said.

One civilian has been killed and one other injured in these fires, in which almost 1,500 structures have been destroyed, including 925 residences and 171 commercial structures. An additional 90 residences and 16 commercial structures have been damaged.

There is minimal flame over the majority of the fire area, Cal Fire said Sunday night. Crews on Sunday night continued to mop up and control hot spots throughout the fire area.