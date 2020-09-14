News

By Wednesday, Bay Area will be under Spare the Air alerts for 30 consecutive days

Region's air quality to remain unhealthy through most of the week

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 3:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A plane flies to the Palo Alto Airport in a dark orange, smoky sky on Sept. 9. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Wednesday because of wildfire smoke, making it 30 straight days of the alerts ban wood burning in the region.

Wildfires burning around California as well as in Oregon and Washington have sent large amounts of smoke around the Bay Area and kept people mostly indoors to avoid the unhealthy air quality.

Before this summer, the region's previous record for consecutive Spare the Air alert days was 13 during the 2018 Camp Fire.

On days that the air district issues Spare the Air alerts, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to burn wood or other solid fuels indoors or outdoors.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid exposure to the smoky conditions by staying inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate air to prevent outside air from moving inside.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

According to the air district, the smoke can irritate eyes and airways and those with existing respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible.

Air quality in the Bay Area is expected to remain unhealthy through most of this week due to smoke from the wildfires along the West Coast, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

The Bay Area's air quality will be unhealthy for all residents on Monday and Tuesday and unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday, air district spokeswoman Kristine Roselius said.

The region may see a modicum of relief on Thursday and Friday but air quality is expected to remain hazy for the foreseeable future, Roselius said.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

By Wednesday, Bay Area will be under Spare the Air alerts for 30 consecutive days

Region's air quality to remain unhealthy through most of the week

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 3:27 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Wednesday because of wildfire smoke, making it 30 straight days of the alerts ban wood burning in the region.

Wildfires burning around California as well as in Oregon and Washington have sent large amounts of smoke around the Bay Area and kept people mostly indoors to avoid the unhealthy air quality.

Before this summer, the region's previous record for consecutive Spare the Air alert days was 13 during the 2018 Camp Fire.

On days that the air district issues Spare the Air alerts, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to burn wood or other solid fuels indoors or outdoors.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid exposure to the smoky conditions by staying inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate air to prevent outside air from moving inside.

According to the air district, the smoke can irritate eyes and airways and those with existing respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible.

Air quality in the Bay Area is expected to remain unhealthy through most of this week due to smoke from the wildfires along the West Coast, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

The Bay Area's air quality will be unhealthy for all residents on Monday and Tuesday and unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday, air district spokeswoman Kristine Roselius said.

The region may see a modicum of relief on Thursday and Friday but air quality is expected to remain hazy for the foreseeable future, Roselius said.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.