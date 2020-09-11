Three lightning complex fires in Northern California nearly contained

In Northern California, wildfires caused by lightning have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres since Aug. 16 when the lightning first struck, and three of those wildfires are near complete containment.

The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires in the Bay Area that began on Aug. 16 are 94 percent contained and 97 percent contained, while the CZU Lightning Complex is 84 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The LNU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, and Solano, has burned 363,220 acres.

The SCU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, and San Benito has burned 396,624 acres, and is expected to be fully contained Sept. 12.

The CZU Lightning Complex has burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, has threatened 7,647 structures, and destroyed over 925 homes.