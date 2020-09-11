News

Three lightning complex fires in Northern California nearly contained

CZU, SCU and LNU wildfires have been burning since Aug. 16

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 11, 2020, 9:18 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

In Northern California, wildfires caused by lightning have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres since Aug. 16 when the lightning first struck, and three of those wildfires are near complete containment.

Smoke from wildfires in San Mateo County is seen from Page Mill Road in Palo Alto in the evening on Aug. 20, 2020. Courtesy Brian Krippendorf.

The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires in the Bay Area that began on Aug. 16 are 94 percent contained and 97 percent contained, while the CZU Lightning Complex is 84 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The LNU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, and Solano, has burned 363,220 acres.

The SCU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, and San Benito has burned 396,624 acres, and is expected to be fully contained Sept. 12.

The CZU Lightning Complex has burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, has threatened 7,647 structures, and destroyed over 925 homes.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

One person has died in the CZU Lightning Complex. There are 5 confirmed fire personnel and civilian fatalities caused by the LNU Lightning Complex. The SCU Lightning Complex has had zero fatalities.

The LNU Lightning Complex has destroyed 1,029 structures, and the SCU Lightning Complex has destroyed 135 structures.

According to the National Weather Service, the smoke in the Bay Area will persist Thursday but may not be as dense as it was on Wednesday.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Three lightning complex fires in Northern California nearly contained

CZU, SCU and LNU wildfires have been burning since Aug. 16

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 11, 2020, 9:18 am

In Northern California, wildfires caused by lightning have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres since Aug. 16 when the lightning first struck, and three of those wildfires are near complete containment.

The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires in the Bay Area that began on Aug. 16 are 94 percent contained and 97 percent contained, while the CZU Lightning Complex is 84 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The LNU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, and Solano, has burned 363,220 acres.

The SCU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, and San Benito has burned 396,624 acres, and is expected to be fully contained Sept. 12.

The CZU Lightning Complex has burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, has threatened 7,647 structures, and destroyed over 925 homes.

One person has died in the CZU Lightning Complex. There are 5 confirmed fire personnel and civilian fatalities caused by the LNU Lightning Complex. The SCU Lightning Complex has had zero fatalities.

The LNU Lightning Complex has destroyed 1,029 structures, and the SCU Lightning Complex has destroyed 135 structures.

According to the National Weather Service, the smoke in the Bay Area will persist Thursday but may not be as dense as it was on Wednesday.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.