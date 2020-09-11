News

Crime brief: Redwood City man arrested in weapon brandishing

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 11, 2020, 9:26 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A little over a week after a driver on Aug. 28 reported that another driver had brandished a firearm in a threatening manner, the Menlo Park Police Department on Sept. 8 reported it had arrested a suspect in the brandishing case.

On Aug. 28, a driver reported to the police department that he was involved in a traffic altercation on Sand Hill Road, during which another driver grabbed a firearm from his center console and brandished it threateningly. The suspect left before police officers arrived.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, a Menlo Park police officer patrolling the area near Marsh Road and U.S. Highway 101 saw a vehicle that matched the suspect description from the brandishing incident, according to a press statement from the police department.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and found a loaded firearm inside. The suspect, a 49-year-old man from Redwood City, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and booked into the county jail. The case is being sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, the department said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Crime brief: Redwood City man arrested in weapon brandishing

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 11, 2020, 9:26 am

A little over a week after a driver on Aug. 28 reported that another driver had brandished a firearm in a threatening manner, the Menlo Park Police Department on Sept. 8 reported it had arrested a suspect in the brandishing case.

On Aug. 28, a driver reported to the police department that he was involved in a traffic altercation on Sand Hill Road, during which another driver grabbed a firearm from his center console and brandished it threateningly. The suspect left before police officers arrived.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, a Menlo Park police officer patrolling the area near Marsh Road and U.S. Highway 101 saw a vehicle that matched the suspect description from the brandishing incident, according to a press statement from the police department.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and found a loaded firearm inside. The suspect, a 49-year-old man from Redwood City, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and booked into the county jail. The case is being sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, the department said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.