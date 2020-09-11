Crime brief: Redwood City man arrested in weapon brandishing

A little over a week after a driver on Aug. 28 reported that another driver had brandished a firearm in a threatening manner, the Menlo Park Police Department on Sept. 8 reported it had arrested a suspect in the brandishing case.

On Aug. 28, a driver reported to the police department that he was involved in a traffic altercation on Sand Hill Road, during which another driver grabbed a firearm from his center console and brandished it threateningly. The suspect left before police officers arrived.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, a Menlo Park police officer patrolling the area near Marsh Road and U.S. Highway 101 saw a vehicle that matched the suspect description from the brandishing incident, according to a press statement from the police department.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and found a loaded firearm inside. The suspect, a 49-year-old man from Redwood City, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and booked into the county jail. The case is being sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, the department said.