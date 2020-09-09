Man shoots, kills woman outside her birthday party

A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during her birthday party and a memorial event for her brother in East Palo Alto on Monday night was arrested Tuesday in Stockton, police said.

The man, 55-year-old Joey Harris, turned himself in to the Stockton Police Department for the death of 56-year-old Cynthia Mose, according to a police press release. They had previously dated and lived together for two years.

East Palo Alto police was first alerted to the shooting through a ShotSpotter activation in the 1700 block of West Bayshore Road, just west of U.S. Highway 101, at 11:11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. Officers who responded found Mose suffering from gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures while firefighters and paramedics were en route. The woman ultimately died of her injuries at the scene.

Witnesses who spoke to officers named Harris, Mose's ex-boyfriend, as the suspected shooter, according to the release. Harris allegedly shot Mose outside of the party with a firearm before taking off in a car.

Harris and Mose, both Stockton residents, headed to East Palo Alto together earlier in the day for Mose's birthday party and a memorial event for her brother, who died a year prior.