Four ways high school teachers can improve online learning, according to Stanford professors

Most local schools, including Menlo College and Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools, closed campuses in March, and have conducted classes fully online ever since. At the high schools, many students and teachers have lamented about the quality of their online learning programs.

“In the spring quarter we were just tracking what was going on, trying to understand it,” he said of their research. “But now we’re starting to make actual recommendations.”

Bigman, who is a doctoral student in the Stanford Graduate School of Education as well as a former high school computer science teacher, noted that with the pandemic pushing most schooling online, the time is ripe for helping teachers create better online learning curriculum.

“Try to break down your class into some parts that students can do anytime they want, and a lesser number of times that they have to be there at the time the course meets,” he said. “That seems to work well. You use the interaction time wisely, but it also gives students some flexibility.”

He said that teachers should try to avoid this “Zoom fatigue” feeling by providing more instruction that is self-directed, and which can be accessed outside of live video. Some alternatives could be recording YouTube videos or breaking students into smaller study groups that communicate through group messaging platforms.

Many teachers and students know the feeling: That vacant stare after too many hours in long Zoom meetings. While the familiar video conference tool has become the basis for online learning and meetings throughout the world, Mitchell suggested that it shouldn’t be the only focus.

Mitchell and Bigman’s ideas landed them in the pages of Stanford Engineering Magazine last month , where they discussed their advice for teachers. Former engineering professor James Gibbons also made an appearance , discussing a unique research program he ran in the 1970’s using an early version of video conferencing.

Students break into groups of 8 – 10, with a TA taking the lead. While watching a pre-recorded video lecture (such as on YouTube), students can interrupt the video anytime to ask about something they don’t understand. At that moment the TA pauses the video and directs the students to discuss and figure out the answer as a group.

In the 1970’s, Gibbons developed a special method of instruction — one which works both in-person and online. He explained the method in his interview with Stanford Engineering.

“A really simple piece of advice would be to give a questionnaire every week, the same day of the week, the same time. ‘How are you? How are you doing? Is the course going OK? What things do you not understand? What help do you need?’ And just read the responses. See where people are. That I think would really be a help,” he said.

The high school teaching environment is intimate, Bigman said, and students are used to teachers being able to check in on them and see where they need help.

Bigman, who was formerly a high school computer science teacher, said that awareness of students’ well-being is essential for adolescent development. “I think keeping track of them is always a good idea, but especially now (during the pandemic),” he said.

For example, Bigman recommends that teachers use the latest education apps and other online software. Polling software, such as Poll Everywhere, allows teachers to send out an instant survey of students during a class in order to gauge how well they understand the material. Bigman said there are also reading apps which allow students to annotate and share their thoughts directly to the text.

Bigman said that teachers should think of online learning as a totally different experience, not a simulation of the classroom. He called this idea “beyond being there” — a term borrowed from the human-computer interaction world. “Rather than trying to replicate in-person experiences with technology, it’s using the technology to allow for opportunities that aren’t possible in — and in many ways are preferable to — the traditional in-person classroom setup,” Bigman said.

“I always understood that students learn best when they have the opportunity to ask lots of questions in a psychologically supportive environment,” he explained. “Their questions should be answered when they arise, while fresh. Not doing that often leads to increasing confusion. As a corollary, I believed that answers are most meaningful when the students work them out themselves.”

Four ways high school teachers can improve online learning, according to Stanford professors