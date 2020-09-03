News

Deputies seeking armed suspect in attempted robbery

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect in an attempted armed robbery in unincorporated Redwood City on Sunday night.

At about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 31, deputies responded to a call of an attempted armed robbery in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue, between William Avenue and Middlefield Road.

The 19-year-old victim told deputies she was walking along Fourth Avenue when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded her car keys while brandishing a knife, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim ran into an apartment complex, where she called the sheriff's office. The suspect did not follow her into the apartment complex and fled the area on foot.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, described as a Hispanic man around 18 to 20 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and estimated to weigh approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and a black and white face covering, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

— Bay City News Service

