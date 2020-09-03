Arts

'Beautiful Blossoms Benefit' supports Mission Hospice

Exhibition at Portola Art Gallery features vibrant florals

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

"Tulips, Filoli" is one of the featured artworks in Frances Freyberg's exhibit "Beautiful Blossoms Benefit" at the Portola Art Gallery." Courtesy Portola Art Gallery.

Menlo Park artist Frances Freyberg's vibrant flower photography is on display through Sept. 30 at Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. The exhibition, titled "Beautiful Blossoms Benefit," is being held in support local nonprofit Mission Hospice & Home Care, to which Freyberg will donate all profits. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with added public-health precautions in place.

Menlo Park artist Frances Freyberg's vibrant flower photography is on display through Sept. 30 at Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. The exhibition, titled "Beautiful Blossoms Benefit," is being held in support local nonprofit Mission Hospice & Home Care, to which Freyberg will donate all profits. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with added public-health precautions in place.

