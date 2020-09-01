Kings Mountain Art Fair moves online for 2020 edition

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered many art festivals this summer, but the Kings Mountain Art Fair, a longtime local staple of Labor Day weekend, is still taking place over the holiday, Sept. 5-7 — only it will be online. Fair organizers announced the move in a Facebook post earlier this month.

"The Fair will be going virtual in order to raise money for our Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and local Kings Mountain Elementary School and to support our independent artists who are struggling in this difficult time," the post said.

The popular event, which has been held for more than 50 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the fire brigade and the school, and usually draws crowds to a redwood forest near Woodside.

This year, visitors will instead be able to browse a variety of original art virtually. The event will even replicate the unique art festival experience of speaking with artists about their work, with the fair's online platform offering a live chat function.

For more information, visit kingsmountainartfair.org.