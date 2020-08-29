Guest opinion: Independent study program shows distance learning can work

Like many, I read the headlines and heard the grumblings about distance learning last spring. The Wall Street Journal proclaimed "The Results are in for Distance Learning: It Didn't Work." Many students, parents, and educators echoed this sentiment. However, I would like to offer a different perspective: With the right preparation, distance learning can work well for students and teachers.

I am entering my 11th year as a full-time teacher and starting my fifth year in the Independent Study Program in the Sequoia Union High School District. For those who may not know, independent studies takes many forms around the state, but almost always involves serving students who find attending school daily extremely difficult, if not impossible. Students are provided curriculum (textbooks, handouts, online learning programs, etc.) and are expected to complete much of it independently, with only occasional check-ins with their teacher.

When California declared a shelter in place, every student in California essentially became an independent studies student overnight.

I know firsthand how rewarding and rigorous students can find independent studies. I also know what a steep learning curve it is for educators. Things as seemingly simple as taking attendance or how a student asks a question in the middle of an assignment require new rules and processes in distance learning. Likewise, things as complex and essential as what we want students to learn and how we teach them require a new understanding.

That said, for many of the Sequoia district's Independent Study Program students, the transition to distance learning was seamless because we had already created the norms, expectations, and curriculum. When I asked students to reflect on their experience with our program in June, none even mentioned the transition to distance learning. Instead, they focused on the freedom and opportunities the program provided. But don't just take my word for it: A graduating senior wrote, "(it) worked really well for me because it was completely on my time. I had so much more control over what I was learning, when I was learning, and where I was learning." Another graduate said, "Independent studies worked for me because as someone who has anxiety, I often procrastinated and over-thought my school work, but ISP gave me the time that I needed to complete my tasks without stress."