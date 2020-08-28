News

Woodside: Two people killed in Portola Road collision

The collision occurred Aug. 23 near Old La Honda Road

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 28, 2020, 7:08 pm 0

Two people died following a major injury collision between two vehicles on the night of Aug. 23, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision took place just before midnight on Portola Road near Old La Honda Road. Leticia DeSilva-Diokno, 68, died at the scene from her injuries. Anna Helm, 47, was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Heather Zimmerman

Heather Zimmerman

