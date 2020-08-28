Woodside: Two people killed in Portola Road collision

Two people died following a major injury collision between two vehicles on the night of Aug. 23, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision took place just before midnight on Portola Road near Old La Honda Road. Leticia DeSilva-Diokno, 68, died at the scene from her injuries. Anna Helm, 47, was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.