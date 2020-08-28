Wildfire smoke blankets Bay Area

Areas of San Francisco, the Peninsula and Marin County are experiencing unhealthy air quality today (Aug. 28) due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The air district already extended its Spare the Air alerts through Sunday due to wildfire smoke in the area, which dissipated slightly in recent days due to on-shore breezes and fire crews making progress in containing the fires.

That wind pattern changed late Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to air district spokesman Aaron Richardson.

While the main areas with unhealthy smoke pollution were parts of the north and South Bay on Thursday, wind flows from the southwest have pushed smoke plumes from the CZU Lightning Complex fires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties north along the Peninsula. That smoke has also seeped into the East Bay.

"This is the most important change for the day (and) unhealthy air quality is expected to be more widespread compared to yesterday," the agency said on Twitter.