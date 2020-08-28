News

Obituaries: Jose Aguilar, Charmian Hilleary, Minako Kawauchi, Even Lopez, Katharine Moore

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Jose Antonio Aguilar, 93, a neurosurgeon and former Atherton resident, died on July 19. Charmian Kolar Hilleary, 96, a Portola Valley resident, died on Aug. 9. Minako "Pat" Kawauchi, 101, a longtime Menlo Park resident, died on Aug. 11. Eveleen Katherine Lopez, 85, a Menlo Park resident, died on Aug. 16. Katharine "Kitty" Moore, 95, a Redwood City resident, died on Aug. 17.

Click on their names to read their full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos, go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

