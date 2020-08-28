Bay Area schools awarded $12 million to launch campus-based mental health services

"We've learned more and more that we cannot separate health from education," said Santa Clara County Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan. "Education has influence on our determinants of health. They are tied together, whether our systems are ready to work cohesively and collectively or not."

Last year, the California Legislature set aside $50 million in the state budget for counties willing to find ways to incorporate mental health services into public schools, adding incentives to its long-standing push to get schools more involved in the mental well-being of their students. Education and health care are largely intertwined, and schools have the potential to be the first line of defense in detecting mental health conditions long before they worsen.

But each county is taking a different approach: San Mateo is turning the funds around to help its neediest students with universal health screenings and by hiring in-house staff who can connect underserved families to the mental health services they need. Santa Clara is taking the long view, vowing to add mental health professionals at hundreds of schools and laying the groundwork for a mass-scale rollout of school wellness centers equipped to provide therapy on campus.

Last month, state officials announced that both Santa Clara and San Mateo counties would each receive $6 million to test out new ways to detect and prevent mental illness in children and adolescents. County health departments are required to ally with local schools, with a goal of reaching students before mental illness becomes a debilitating problem.

Students in schools across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will soon have better access to mental health services located right on campus, thanks to a statewide push for schools to integrate health care with education.

That's where schools can step in. Citing a 2003 study , Dewan said kids are 21 times more likely to tap into mental health services if they are easily available on campus. The wellness centers, she said, could be a central hub for that kind of support.

The problem is largely blamed on a lack of available and accessible mental health care, particularly prevention and early intervention to prevent illnesses from going undetected and worsening for years. Roughly 1 in 5 children in the U.S. have a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder, but only about 20% of those children actually receive care from a mental health provider.

The data trends are showing that more students are experiencing anxiety, Dewan said, and that the youth suicide rate among children ages 10 to 14 more than doubled between 2007 and 2014. Santa Clara County faced its own increase in youth suicides in recent years, leading to an epidemiological study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the public health issue.

Santa Clara's grant proposal calls for the creation of wellness centers at all of the county's 55 high schools and 68 middle schools, with a goal of later extending to the 258 elementary schools. The wellness centers would be a place for individual or group counseling as well as a supportive environment for students who are coping with anxiety, depression and other common problems afflicting students.

The mental health system at large is geared too much toward treating students too late at a time when they are experiencing severe symptoms, said Mary McGrath, executive director of safe and supportive schools at the San Mateo County Office of Education. Kids aren't getting help until they need residential care, drug treatment and multiple hospitalizations, she said, and it's reaching that point earlier than ever.

In San Mateo, the approach is more focused. Four high-needs school districts -- Jefferson Elementary, Jefferson Union, Bayshore Elementary and Cabrillo Unified -- will be staffed to do universal screening for all students, checking for emotional or behavioral health disorders in need of intervention. The goal is to catch symptoms early and support students before it becomes more difficult -- and more expensive -- to treat them.

The $6 million is not expected to pay for all of these services, and will instead be used to tee up the county's ambitious goals. The county is expecting to use the first year to study the existing unmet needs and pick schools to pilot wellness centers, which can act as a template for other campuses to follow suit.

The grant also proposes an increase in mental health staffing at schools, along with training for school staff to better integrate mental health into day-to-day academics and interactions with students. Dewan cautioned that the wellness centers are not going to be a wholesale replacement for psychiatric and psychological care.

"It's a place where student groups can meet, and for vulnerable youth on campus who feel like they have nowhere else to go. That wellness center can be that place for them," Dewan said.

"We have so many families that are so stressed out and so impacted by financial situations that there are transportation issues keeping parents from even being able to get their kids -- or themselves -- the treatment they need."

Though the grant was launched long before the spread of COVID-19, McGrath said the program couldn't be launching at a better time, as families are collectively going through the trauma and economic hardship wrought by the global pandemic. Even before the spread of COVID-19, she said some of the needier communities in San Mateo County were already struggling and barely making ends meet, even while working multiple jobs.

Some therapists have already been hired to help students in need at the four school districts, but it's not nearly enough. Jefferson Union has four therapists for its entire student body, McGrath said, forcing them to triage.

San Mateo will also be using the $6 million to provide a baseline level of support for 12 participating school districts, ranging from the neediest to the most well-resourced. McGrath said the pool of districts will have access to a new social-emotional learning curriculum and training for staff to better work with students experiencing high stress and trauma.

The county is also planning to use the funds to contract with an organization called Care Solace, which McGrath said will be an important link between families and mental health providers in the community. They'll be responsible for navigating the difficult and labyrinthine process of finding the right kind of care based on insurance and the illness, and do a "warm handoff" that ensures families actually get help, she said.

"If you would do a kind of social biopsy of a case, there were signs super early," McGrath said. "And for most kids we're starting to see the psychiatric emergency around fifth grade, when it used to be high school."

Bay Area schools awarded $12 million to launch campus-based mental health services