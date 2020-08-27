Math tutor accused of molesting teenagers over 14-year span arrested

On Tuesday, Palo Alto police arrested a man who they say molested seven teenage girls at his home. Some of the incidents happened several years ago and recently came to light.
Mark Allan Hodes, 74, was arrested at his home in the 4100 block of Manuela Avenue, just off the intersection of Foothill Expressway and Arastradero Road. Investigators said the residence is where the alleged molestations involving seven separate girls took place between 2002 and 2016, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.
The investigation began on June 9 of this year, when two women in their 20s contacted Palo Alto police to report that they were each sexually molested by a private math tutor years earlier while they were teenagers, police said.
Detectives identified a total of seven girls who were between 14 and 17 years old when the alleged molestation occurred. Hodes allegedly touched the girls inappropriately during tutoring sessions, according to police.
Detectives took the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and a Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for nine felony counts of lewd acts with a minor aged 14 or 15 years old, the press release states.
Hodes was arrested at his home without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, police said.
Hodes' LinkedIn profile shows he has owned Peninsula Tutoring Service in Palo Alto since 1970, providing "professional private instruction in mathematics and the sciences at primary, secondary and university levels."
Investigators suspect there may be other victims based on the similar themes in the allegations and the fact that Hodes regularly provided private tutoring services in his home. Hodes tutored students who attended Castilleja School, Palo Alto High School, Gunn High School and Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School, though it's possible he tutored students from other area schools, according to police, who added Hodes was not employed at those schools.
Any other victims or anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
