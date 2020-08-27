Compromise on Woodside restaurant's outdoor seating

The Woodside Town Council interrupted its usual August hiatus to hold a special meeting on Aug. 18, revisiting a request by the owners of Firehouse Bistro to create additional outdoor seating for diners.
The restaurant, located at 2991 Woodside Road, received approval in July to provide seating across five parking spaces, according to a staff report, but town staff denied requests for seating in front of the restaurant due to social distancing concerns. A follow-up request to provide seating across nine parking spaces was denied due to staff concerns over impeding access for emergency vehicles.
The town holds an easement for the property to allow access for fire and other emergency services.
Town Manager Kevin Bryant said that after further discussion, staff was exploring a "soft closure," using a chain to block vehicles from entering, with the idea that the chain could easily be removed by fire or other emergency personnel. Dining areas would still be protected by solid barriers, but arranged in a way that allows emergency vehicles to get through. Bryant likened it to the parklets that many other local cities have recently set up to allow more outdoor dining.
Fire Marshal Don Bullard of the Woodside Fire Protection District confirmed the importance of ensuring that emergency vehicles could both access the back of the building and have a way to drive through the property without having to turn around, but ultimately he signaled openness to the idea of a soft closure.
After deliberation, the council agreed to direct staff to continue working with the interested parties toward a soft closure compromise.
The council also gave the OK for Bryant to put out to bid a contract of up to $40,000 for creek restoration work related to the Old La Honda Road bridge replacement project, and approved an amendment to an existing contract with consultants for $41,504 for environmental consulting and construction engineering on the project. The amendment is needed to address updated environmental requirements by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and design changes discovered to be necessary after the bridge's facade was removed.
The meeting closed with District 1 Councilman Daniel Yost announcing to the council that he would not be running for reelection. Yost had not filed papers to run by the Aug. 7 deadline, triggering an extension of the filing deadline for his seat. The deadline was also extended for District 5, where Councilman Tom Livermore is not running for reelection.
Yost has endorsed Jenn Wall, who currently serves on the Planning Commission and is running for the District 1 seat. John Carvell, vice chair of the Architectural and Site Review Board, is running for District 5. Both seats are uncontested.
