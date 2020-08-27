Compromise on Woodside restaurant's outdoor seating

The Woodside Town Council interrupted its usual August hiatus to hold a special meeting on Aug. 18, revisiting a request by the owners of Firehouse Bistro to create additional outdoor seating for diners.

The restaurant, located at 2991 Woodside Road, received approval in July to provide seating across five parking spaces, according to a staff report, but town staff denied requests for seating in front of the restaurant due to social distancing concerns. A follow-up request to provide seating across nine parking spaces was denied due to staff concerns over impeding access for emergency vehicles.

The town holds an easement for the property to allow access for fire and other emergency services.

Town Manager Kevin Bryant said that after further discussion, staff was exploring a "soft closure," using a chain to block vehicles from entering, with the idea that the chain could easily be removed by fire or other emergency personnel. Dining areas would still be protected by solid barriers, but arranged in a way that allows emergency vehicles to get through. Bryant likened it to the parklets that many other local cities have recently set up to allow more outdoor dining.

Fire Marshal Don Bullard of the Woodside Fire Protection District confirmed the importance of ensuring that emergency vehicles could both access the back of the building and have a way to drive through the property without having to turn around, but ultimately he signaled openness to the idea of a soft closure.