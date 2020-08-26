Thursday: Portola Valley School District to discuss school waiver in special board meeting

The Portola Valley School District has called a special meeting of the school board to discuss a waiver program that could allow elementary schools to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 20, the San Mateo County department of public health sent out waiver applications to all elementary school superintendents, according to the district's executive assistant Karen Lucian.

"The Board is going to discuss the waiver and application process with the administration. This is not an action item, but I think if you attend you will likely get an idea of what the district's next steps might be," Lucian said.

The meeting will be broadcast via Google Meet, and the public can join at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27. A slot will be reserved for online public comment at the start of the meeting.

Although San Mateo County is currently on the state's coronavirus watch list, making county schools unable to open, elementary schools that successfully apply for the California Department of Public Health's waiver may be allowed to open. The waiver would apply to grades TK-6.