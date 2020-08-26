Arts

Hopping to it with a virtual beer tasting

'Raise a Glass, Quarantine Style' brings together conversation, trivia and highlights local beers

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 26, 2020, 10:14 am
The latest installment of the Menlo Park Library's "Raise a Glass" online beer tasting event will feature beers from three Peninsula brewers: Freewheel Brewing Company (pictured), Ghostwood Beer Company and Fieldwork Brewing Company Taproom. Embarcadero Media file photo

Grabbing a beer with friends is obviously a vastly different activity these days than just six months ago — instead of crowding around a table at a brewery or bar, now we're gathering around screens at our respective homes, glasses in hand. But it's a good bet that one thing that hasn't changed a bit is locals' love of a good craft brew.

The Menlo Park Library has been quenching the thirst for a good chat over some suds with "Raise a Glass, Quarantine Style," a series of virtual beer tastings. Librarian and beer enthusiast Nick Szegda hosts these evenings of conversation, trivia, and of course, sampling beers from Bay Area breweries.

The next installment, dubbed "Episode III – A New Hop," takes place on Aug. 27, when Szegda samples beers from three Peninsula brewers: Freewheel Brewing Company and Ghostwood Beer Company, both of Redwood City, and Fieldwork Brewing Company Taproom from San Mateo.

Participants can "taste along" or just hop on the call for some conversation.

Because some breweries change their offerings or have limited quantities on hand, he'll be making his beer selections based on what local brewers currently have available. Depending on availability, those following along online may not be able to sample the exact same beers, but they're invited to share their own favorites in the discussion.

"Raise a Glass" starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit menlopark.org.

