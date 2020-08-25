Grand jury report finds few enrolled in SMC Alert system

A San Mateo County civil grand jury investigation found that as of October 2019, only 10.6% of the county's 765,000 residents had enrolled in SMC Alert, the county's emergency alert system.

The grand jury released a report on Monday, which found that the county's subscription rate is lower than national averages of 12% to 16%. Rates vary across the county's 20 cities, from 2.2% in East Palo Alto to 58.1% in Portola Valley. SMC Alert is run by the county's Office of Emergency Services.

The low rates are likely due to the "opt-in" nature of the system and a lack of translation that may exclude some non-English speaking residents.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and wildfires rage around California, emergency alerts are more important than ever as public safety information could save lives.

One of the recommendations from the report is that SMC Alert shift away from its "opt-in" system, which requires residents to voluntarily register for notifications. Instead, an "opt-out" system would automatically enroll residents and give them the option to unsubscribe.