Grand jury report finds few enrolled in SMC Alert system

A San Mateo County civil grand jury investigation found that as of October 2019, only 10.6% of the county's 765,000 residents had enrolled in SMC Alert, the county's emergency alert system.
The grand jury released a report on Monday, which found that the county's subscription rate is lower than national averages of 12% to 16%. Rates vary across the county's 20 cities, from 2.2% in East Palo Alto to 58.1% in Portola Valley. SMC Alert is run by the county's Office of Emergency Services.
The low rates are likely due to the "opt-in" nature of the system and a lack of translation that may exclude some non-English speaking residents.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and wildfires rage around California, emergency alerts are more important than ever as public safety information could save lives.
One of the recommendations from the report is that SMC Alert shift away from its "opt-in" system, which requires residents to voluntarily register for notifications. Instead, an "opt-out" system would automatically enroll residents and give them the option to unsubscribe.
The grand jury also cited language barriers as a potential cause for low enrollment in some cities. Though approximately 9% of county residents speak Chinese and another 6.5% speak Tagalog, alerts are only sent in English and Spanish.
Daly City is an example where language barriers may impact enrollment, as 66.4% of the city's residents speak a language other than English at home. The city is the largest in the county, yet it has a 2.6% subscription level, the second lowest in the county. The report thus recommended that the OES translate all enrollment materials and alerts by March 31, 2021.
The report recommended three approaches for the OES to increase enrollment, with findings presented by Dec. 31, 2020: obtain landline telephone records from E-911 data; access public utility data to obtain bill payer information; and continue negotiations with mobile phone carriers, which have been uncooperative in the past.
San Mateo County's 10.6% average subscription rate is similar to other Bay Area counties, as Santa Clara County has a rate of 8.1% and Sonoma County has a 12% subscription rate.
The SMC Alert website and registration can be found at hsd.smcsheriff.com/smcalert.
Comments
Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
One reason that the system may not be used much is that it is not very useful. Regionalizing it would make it more helpful. Living in the south part of the county near Palo Alto and U.S. 101, it does not help me to get an alert about a malfunctioning traffic light in Hillsborough or a mountain lion sighting west of I-280. Even though I am involved with emergency services in the area (CERT, Menlo Park Fire Protection District director), I have on many occasions thought about deleting the subscription because I receive too many irrelevant or trivial notifications.
The system could be localized to make it more useful.
--Chuck Bernstein
444 Oak Court, Menlo Park
Menlo Park: Park Forest
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
It takes me about 3 seconds to disregard/delete an alert that is not of concern to me.
And since I may be somewhere else in the County than at my home address there is no way for the system to predict which particular alerts may be helpful to me.
Registration should be done automatically by all phone carriers with a simple opt-out option.
MPFPD CERT, Palo Alto CERT, HAM