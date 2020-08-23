News

Monitor air quality along the Midpeninsula in real time

Interactive map shows pollution levels crowdsourced from neighbors' sensors

Residents can track the air quality in their neighborhoods in real time through the PurpleAir interactive, crowdsourced map that uses information from private sensors throughout the region to measure dust, smoke and other particulate matter.

As multiple wildfires continue to burn around the Bay Area spreading smoke across the region, the air quality along the Midpeninsula has ranged from moderate to unhealthy in most neighborhoods since Aug. 18. Due to the elevated levels of smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Saturday expanded its latest Spare the Air Alert through at least Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Residents can track the air quality near their homes in real time through the PurpleAir interactive map that crowdsources information from neighbors' private sensors to measure dust, smoke and other particulate matter. Every icon on the map represents a PurpleAir sensor installed and maintained by members of the community. While readings from these sensors currently can’t be used for official pollution statistics, they provide a general idea of the particulate readings in the area.

— Palo Alto Weekly Staff Report

