News

Red flag warning issued for Bay Area starting Sunday morning

Storms aren't expected to bring enough moisture to help with putting out wildfires

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 22, 2020, 3:41 pm 0

Lightning and thunder, similar to the weather that occurred on Aug. 16 in the Bay Area (above), is expected to return on Aug. 23, although forecasters believe it will be less intense. Courtesy Brian Krippendorf.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions around the Bay Area, effective from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.

"This will be a weaker overall event," forecaster Drew Peterson said. "What we experienced last weekend was extremely rare for the region."

The Bay Area is now ringed by wildfires and the weather service's primary concern is for erratic gusts that could move those blazes in unexpected ways, Peterson said.

The strongest thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday night through Monday morning.

The storms aren't expected to bring enough moisture to help with preventing fires or battle existing blazes, forecasters said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Red flag warning issued for Bay Area starting Sunday morning

Storms aren't expected to bring enough moisture to help with putting out wildfires

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 22, 2020, 3:41 pm

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions around the Bay Area, effective from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.

"This will be a weaker overall event," forecaster Drew Peterson said. "What we experienced last weekend was extremely rare for the region."

The Bay Area is now ringed by wildfires and the weather service's primary concern is for erratic gusts that could move those blazes in unexpected ways, Peterson said.

The strongest thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday night through Monday morning.

The storms aren't expected to bring enough moisture to help with preventing fires or battle existing blazes, forecasters said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.