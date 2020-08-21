Despite cost, Menlo Park moves to hold uncontested election for council seat

Write-in candidates still have to file paperwork with the city to prove their eligibility, but voters are not provided with a ballot designation or candidate statement that provides more information about the candidate.

Under the state's elections code, if an open seat is uncontested, a city council can choose to appoint the eligible candidate to the office and cancel the election, or hold the election anyway. Canceling the election means that write-in candidates won't be considered for the office.

Even though only one candidate has filed paperwork to run for Menlo Park's District 5 seat, City Council incumbent Ray Mueller, a majority of the other City Council members voted to hold an election anyway.

"Deadlines matter," he said. "If you're interested in doing something, get up and do it. If you want to run for political office, there is a process. There is a deadline by which you get on the ballot. If that was not something that a person did, then I question the extent to which they're likely to be a strong candidate, or even a legitimate candidate, unless there is a major development with regards to the person who is running."

Combs said he felt that people interested in running for office should be able to follow the deadlines established by the county elections office.

"If there is no election, voters are not aware there could have been an election," said Menlo Together member and housing commissioner Karen Grove. "It may open up possibilities for engagement for people."

While write-in candidates have between Sept. 7 and Oct. 20 to submit the required paperwork to qualify to run for office, vote-by-mail ballots are scheduled to be sent out starting Oct. 5. That means there will be a period of at least two weeks when voters will already be voting by mail before a write-in candidate could even choose to submit his or her paperwork to run.

"It's hard to imagine more desperate circumstances to save money," he said. "If you don't use that law now, when would you?"

Mueller, who is completing his second four-year term on the council this year, abstained from voting on the matter, but pointed out that the code that allows unopposed candidates to be appointed is legitimate and exists to save taxpayers money.

District 5 covers Sharon Heights, Stanford Hills, and the portion of incorporated Menlo Park north of West Menlo Park between Santa Cruz Avenue and San Francisquito Creek, with its northeastern border zigzagging from Cotton Street to Middle Avenue to San Mateo Drive.

Councilwoman Betsy Nash and Mayor Cecilia Taylor said they favored holding the election because this year is the first time that District 5 is having a district election.

"I'm skeptical of the value when it's clear what the end result will be," he added.

This year, there are two City Council seats open, the uncontested seat to represent District 5, and the seat for District 3 which has attracted three candidates who live in the district: Max Fennell, Chelsea Nguyen and Jennifer Wolosin.

Despite cost, Menlo Park moves to hold uncontested election for council seat