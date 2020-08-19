San Mateo County inmates accused of COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud

More than 20 people, including multiple state and local inmates, are accused of netting more than $150,000 in fraudulent coronavirus pandemic unemployment insurance, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

A total of 13 current inmates at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and the state prison system and eight people who were out of custody at the time are accused of the fraud scheme, according to Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher.

The case's defendants are accused of filing 16 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with the California Economic Development Department, Gallagher said, resulting in a payout of more than $150,000, a number that could increase as the investigation continues.

The district attorney's office and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office have been investigating the alleged fraud "for well over a month," Gallagher said.

In addition to the 16 alleged fraudulent unemployment claims, the group also faces two counts of unlawful contact with a state prisoner.