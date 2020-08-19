Pilot to curb cut-through traffic in the Willows becomes permanent

A primarily successful pilot program to restrict cut-through traffic in Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood will become permanent, easing the overwhelming neighborhood traffic some residents faced.

The Menlo Park City Council voted unanimously Aug. 11 to make permanent a series of temporary turn restrictions on residential streets in the Willows onto Willow Road near the U.S. 101 entrance during peak traffic hours.

It's been about two and a half years since the city of Menlo Park took action following a wave of petitions and public outcry from the Willows neighborhood. At the time, construction on a new configuration of the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange had caused major backups on the already congested Willow Road, and traffic-avoidance apps like Waze had been directing commuters through the quiet residential streets of the Willows neighborhood. Residents, in turn, had their homes rendered near-inaccessible with traffic congestion for hours each weekday evening.

In response, the city launched a pilot project in December 2017, installing signs indicating no right turns from Chester, Durham and O'Keefe streets onto Willow Road between 3 and 7 p.m. on weekdays and prohibiting left turns from Woodland Avenue onto Baywood Avenue during the same times.

On Aug. 11, a majority of neighborhood residents who spoke in public comments favored maintaining the turn restrictions, saying it had made a huge difference in cutting down the number of vehicles that cut through the neighborhood. Others said that it took them much longer to access U.S. 101 and increased traffic on Gilbert Avenue as a result of the change.