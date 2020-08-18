Smoke prompts air quality advisory through Wednesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday and Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires throughout the region that is creating unhealthy air pollution.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district.

Residents should avoid exposure if they smell smoke, the district said.

"If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow," the district said. "It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside."

According to a Cal Fire press release issued Tuesday morning, there are multiple fires burning across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, the largest being a 272-acre blaze burning near N. Butano Truck Trail and Dearborn Park Road, about 1.5 miles south of Loma Mar. Cal Fire on Tuesday afternoon issued an evacuation warning for residents of Dearborn Park and Loma Mar, located about 20 miles west of Portola Valley, saying that residents should prepare to evacuate if the fire progresses. No structures had been damaged as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said. One first responder has been injured.