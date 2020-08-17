More rolling blackouts 'probable' as heat advisory extended through Wednesday

The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory in the Bay Area Monday as a heat wave continued to blanket the region, leading to power outages and a statewide call to decrease energy use during peak hours.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning Thursday ahead of a sweltering weekend that saw temperatures climb above 100. On Monday, that heat advisory was extended in the Bay Area and Central Coast through Wednesday with no imminent sign of milder weather.

Daily inland afternoon highs will sit in the upper 90s and 100s, forecasters said, with coastal areas sitting in the high 70s and 80s. Accumulating heat stress is expected to affect the general public, pets, vegetation and livestock across the region.

Following power outages across the Bay Area over the weekend due to the heat, the California Independent System Operator issued a statewide flex alert to call for decreased energy use between 3 and 10 p.m. through Wednesday. PG&E said in a press release Monday that rotating power outages were likely to occur Monday afternoon and evening, and San Mateo County sent out an alert Monday afternoon saying that rolling blackouts were "probable" locally.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity statewide, the independent system operator suggested residents should still take steps to reduce their energy usage by turning off unnecessary lights, limiting use of major appliances and closing blinds and drapes.