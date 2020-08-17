News

More rolling blackouts 'probable' as heat advisory extended through Wednesday

Newsom signs emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 17, 2020, 4:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

PG&E is warning that more rolling blackouts are likely as there is a statewide increase in energy demand due to the heat wave. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory in the Bay Area Monday as a heat wave continued to blanket the region, leading to power outages and a statewide call to decrease energy use during peak hours.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning Thursday ahead of a sweltering weekend that saw temperatures climb above 100. On Monday, that heat advisory was extended in the Bay Area and Central Coast through Wednesday with no imminent sign of milder weather.

Daily inland afternoon highs will sit in the upper 90s and 100s, forecasters said, with coastal areas sitting in the high 70s and 80s. Accumulating heat stress is expected to affect the general public, pets, vegetation and livestock across the region.

Following power outages across the Bay Area over the weekend due to the heat, the California Independent System Operator issued a statewide flex alert to call for decreased energy use between 3 and 10 p.m. through Wednesday. PG&E said in a press release Monday that rotating power outages were likely to occur Monday afternoon and evening, and San Mateo County sent out an alert Monday afternoon saying that rolling blackouts were "probable" locally.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity statewide, the independent system operator suggested residents should still take steps to reduce their energy usage by turning off unnecessary lights, limiting use of major appliances and closing blinds and drapes.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Newsom said he held an all-hands meeting Sunday with officials from the CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission and the state Office of Emergency Services in anticipation of further power outages this week.

The governor also slammed state energy officials for the weekend blackouts, which he said came with scant warning for residents, communities and governmental organizations.

"Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians," Newsom said. "This cannot stand. California residents and businesses deserve better from their government."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

More rolling blackouts 'probable' as heat advisory extended through Wednesday

Newsom signs emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 17, 2020, 4:54 pm

The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory in the Bay Area Monday as a heat wave continued to blanket the region, leading to power outages and a statewide call to decrease energy use during peak hours.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning Thursday ahead of a sweltering weekend that saw temperatures climb above 100. On Monday, that heat advisory was extended in the Bay Area and Central Coast through Wednesday with no imminent sign of milder weather.

Daily inland afternoon highs will sit in the upper 90s and 100s, forecasters said, with coastal areas sitting in the high 70s and 80s. Accumulating heat stress is expected to affect the general public, pets, vegetation and livestock across the region.

Following power outages across the Bay Area over the weekend due to the heat, the California Independent System Operator issued a statewide flex alert to call for decreased energy use between 3 and 10 p.m. through Wednesday. PG&E said in a press release Monday that rotating power outages were likely to occur Monday afternoon and evening, and San Mateo County sent out an alert Monday afternoon saying that rolling blackouts were "probable" locally.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity statewide, the independent system operator suggested residents should still take steps to reduce their energy usage by turning off unnecessary lights, limiting use of major appliances and closing blinds and drapes.

Newsom said he held an all-hands meeting Sunday with officials from the CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission and the state Office of Emergency Services in anticipation of further power outages this week.

The governor also slammed state energy officials for the weekend blackouts, which he said came with scant warning for residents, communities and governmental organizations.

"Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians," Newsom said. "This cannot stand. California residents and businesses deserve better from their government."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.