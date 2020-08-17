Atherton: Census Bureau may knock on your door this month

The Census Bureau is resuming field data operations in Atherton, meaning field staff will be in neighborhoods knocking on doors to collect population information, Atherton Police said in a statement Aug. 13.

Such field data operations were temporarily stopped due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, but the Census Bureau will now will be making contact with residents in efforts to complete their 2020 census questionnaires. The operations will run from now until Sept. 30.

Police said that Census Bureau field staff can be identified by their Census photo identification.

Census field staff will operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and will have "an official bag and Census Bureau-issued electronic device, such as a laptop or smartphone, bearing the Census Bureau logo," according to the Census Bureau.

"If you become suspicious of someone claiming to be a Census Field Staff member, please call the Atherton Police Department so we can help to determine whether the person is a legitimate census employee," Atherton police said.