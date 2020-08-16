Storms bring fires, power outages to the Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday morning, predicting that frequent lightning and erratic wind gusts could continue throughout the day.

The storm arrived off the coast of California early Sunday morning and migrated northeast into the Bay Area around 3 a.m., prompting widespread reports over social media of a bright and loud stream of thunder waking up residents.

About 4,500 customers in the Palo Verde/Meadow Park area of Palo Alto lost power in the Sunday morning when lightening struck a utility pole and caused a small fire. City of Palo Alto Utilities expected most of the customers to get power back by about 10 a.m.

PG&E also reported a power outage for 366 customers in the Palo Alto Hills as of 8:13 a.m., as well as 185 customers in Mountain View's Cuesta Park neighborhood.

Further disruptions are expected to continue throughout the day. As of 8:04 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) was reporting a "continued stream" of thunder storms developing through the Bay Area, along with gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. The agency has since replaced its severe thunderstorm warning with a "special weather statement," warning of possible power outages, wildfires and downed trees and power lines through 8 a.m. Monday.