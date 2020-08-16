Guest opinion: A guidance counselor's perspective on making the best of distance learning

And they hope families will recognize that there are two bad options on the menu right now: Distance learning and restricted in-person learning are not ideal for any of us, but only one of the two will risk lives unnecessarily.

Educators are desperate as well. They are desperate for districts to follow scientific, not political, guidelines. They want our schools to reach benchmarks of physical safety that were long overdue before our current health crisis (news flash, for those of you who haven't been past the parking lot of a school in 20-plus years — overcrowded classrooms, non-functional windows, nonexistent HVAC systems, and restrooms without hot water were issues in January; now they are potentially life-threatening issues).

In a recent (Almanac) article on the subject of school reopening, a parent made a statement along the lines of, "Teachers are just at home, why wouldn't they be able to spend 50 minutes on Zoom giving a lecture?" I am going to give that parent the benefit of the doubt that somehow they have no friends who are educators. And I'm going to help you understand why his statement rankles with those of us who have dedicated our lives to educating your children.

And never mind the non-academic tasks that are on our plates. There are few things that — blissfully — we need to worry less about in distance learning (most significantly the need to prepare for active shooters on campus, but also earthquake procedures and fire drills). But there are many that have been amplified: cyberbullying, creating school community, electronic communications etiquette, and addressing the social-emotional needs of an entire cohort of youth growing up in a time that has left most adults reeling.

Second — again, basic, but worth making clear — 50 minutes of lecture is the proverbial tip of the iceberg. What educators do "behind the scenes" is easily two to three times what students experience. With crisis learning, at-home learning, distance learning and hybrid learning, the ratio of prep time has increased dramatically. Planning in-person lessons and grading in-person assessments is part of our life's work. Planning lessons that can be accessed with various types of technology and at synchronous and asynchronous times and assessing students in remote settings becomes an entirely different animal.

First, and this may seem so basic, but clearly we need a reminder: educators are people. We have also spent the past six months in various states of lockdown, in close quarters with our families, wiping down groceries and spending too much time staring at screens. We have had our routines disrupted, our lives turned upside down, and we have struggled with the same lack of sleep, situational anxiety, and other mental and physical health challenges that have affected so many others during this health crisis.

Will there be some bumps on this steep ramp to implementing full-scale distance learning? Absolutely. But we are focused and ready to tackle this fall on our own terms.

Many of us who are decades into our careers are posting like this will be our first day of teaching all over again. We are rethinking every aspect of what we do — and how we do it. We are identifying technology tools, such as Flipgrid, Pear Deck and EdPuzzle, that will allow us to connect with students on their own terms. We hope that students who may typically feel shy in a traditional classroom might feel more willing to post a question on a Padlet, or more willing to share in a breakout room.

As fellow parent-educator Ellen Jacobson shares, this summer was a busy one for all educators. A stream of professional development workshops, worthwhile webinars and social justice reading, with the occasional break to practice setting up Zoom breakout rooms by "meeting" with your own kids as they sit in their bedrooms.

If you are a parent-educator you already know these truths. But if you are not, here's one more: No one will be "behind." I parent a child with extreme special needs, and one who is extremely self-directed. Was their spring semester perfect? No. Will the fall semester be better? Absolutely. Will it be perfect? Likely not.

Guest opinion: A guidance counselor's perspective on making the best of distance learning