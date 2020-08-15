Facebook launches voting information hub to encourage users to vote this fall

Facebook on Thursday launched a center for information on voting to help people cast their ballot in this year's November general election, company officials said.

The Menlo Park-based social media company hopes to help 4 million people register to vote and expects more than 160 million in the United States will see the information on the Voting Information Center.

Company officials said the effort is the largest voting information campaign in American history and said it's nonpartisan.

Facebook wants every eligible voter who uses their site to vote this year.

"We firmly believe voting is voice," said Naomi Gleit, vice president of product and social impact at Facebook. "It is the most powerful expression of democracy and the best way to hold our leaders our accountable."