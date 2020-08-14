Arts

Palo Alto's King Plaza hosts temporary labyrinth

Public-art installation is made from repurposed artificial turf

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 14, 2020, 11:01 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

"The Bucolic Labyrinth" being installed in Palo Alto's King Plaza, as seen from above, on Aug. 10. Courtesy Palo Alto Public Art Program.

The latest piece of temporary public art to come to downtown Palo Alto's King Plaza is artist Paz de la Calzada's "The Bucolic Labryinth," installed this week in front of City Hall.

The piece "is a site-specific interactive installation that offers a playful urban meditation environment while highlighting the powerful capacity of art to transform discarded material into a work of artistic expression," according to a statement from the Palo Alto Public Art Program.

The artist used repurposed synthetic turf from Cubberley Community Center's soccer field to create the labyrinth, which will be on view until November.

Labyrinths have traditionally been used as tools for meditation and self-reflection.

"Have you ever thought that the formal procedures that are performed before, during and after sporting events resemble those performed for religious purposes? I do. And this project highlights the connection between sports, sacred space and ritual," de la Calzada wrote in a social media statement.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto's King Plaza hosts temporary labyrinth

Public-art installation is made from repurposed artificial turf

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 14, 2020, 11:01 am

The latest piece of temporary public art to come to downtown Palo Alto's King Plaza is artist Paz de la Calzada's "The Bucolic Labryinth," installed this week in front of City Hall.

The piece "is a site-specific interactive installation that offers a playful urban meditation environment while highlighting the powerful capacity of art to transform discarded material into a work of artistic expression," according to a statement from the Palo Alto Public Art Program.

The artist used repurposed synthetic turf from Cubberley Community Center's soccer field to create the labyrinth, which will be on view until November.

Labyrinths have traditionally been used as tools for meditation and self-reflection.

"Have you ever thought that the formal procedures that are performed before, during and after sporting events resemble those performed for religious purposes? I do. And this project highlights the connection between sports, sacred space and ritual," de la Calzada wrote in a social media statement.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.