Palo Alto's Gallery House reopens for first in-person exhibition

Gallery also offers a way to enjoy a virtual visit

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

"Time Change" is a piece by digital painter Sydell Lewis. Courtesy Gallery House

Even pre-pandemic, it's fair to say most galleries were always "touchless" but the concept has taken on a couple of new meanings at Palo Alto's Gallery House. The California Avenue space has recently opened its first in-person show since initial shutdown orders were issued in March. The new group show features artists who had been planned to take part in Silicon Valley Open Studios in May, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors who fall in love with a piece can learn more about it and even purchase it via the gallery's new "touchless" system by using a smartphone to scan a QR code displayed on the wall next to the work.

"Walking on the Edge" by ceramicist Celma Kirkwood. Courtesy Gallery House

The show features photographers Michael Endicott, Azita Gandjei, Judy Kramer, Steven Shpall and James Taggart; ceramicist Celma Kirkwood; digital painter Sydell Lewis; oil painter Robin Stearns; mixed-media artist Nance Wheeler; and painter Trevlyn Williams.

"Making Momos" by photographer Steven Shpall. Courtesy Gallery House

But before it opened its doors for in-person visits, Gallery House has also been making its exhibitions available for "virtual tours" using an online tool that allows viewers to get 360-degree views of the gallery, and to turn and tilt the camera angle (much like the features in online maps like Google Street View) within still photographs of the gallery. The tool also allows viewers to click on certain pieces that are for sale and get a closer look.

For more information, visit galleryhouse.art. Gallery House is located at 320 S. California Ave. in Palo Alto.

