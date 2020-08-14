County launches expanded Wi-Fi program in high-need local school districts

For local students who struggle to have reliable Internet and Wi-Fi at home, help may be on the way. San Mateo County announced Aug. 12 that it would be working with school districts throughout the county to get reliable Wi-Fi access to students who need it.

The county's Board of Supervisors voted last week to dedicate $2.9 million toward the project using federal coronavirus relief funds.

"This pilot offers an exciting opportunity to support academic success for more San Mateo County students. We look forward to working in partnership with the county to increase equitable access to digital connectivity," said San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee in a statement.

The county will subsidize Comcast's "Internet Essentials" program for 14 months for qualified students in the Ravenswood City School District and La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District. It will also provide students portable mobile hot spots through the end of the school year through T-Mobile's "Empowered Education" program.

The pilot program will offer 650 students both the Comcast and T-Mobile services. The county is also working with other internet service providers to boost coverage in rural areas if there are gaps in coverage for those services' internet and Wi-Fi.