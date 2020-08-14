County launches expanded Wi-Fi program in high-need local school districts

For local students who struggle to have reliable Internet and Wi-Fi at home, help may be on the way. San Mateo County announced Aug. 12 that it would be working with school districts throughout the county to get reliable Wi-Fi access to students who need it.
The county's Board of Supervisors voted last week to dedicate $2.9 million toward the project using federal coronavirus relief funds.
"This pilot offers an exciting opportunity to support academic success for more San Mateo County students. We look forward to working in partnership with the county to increase equitable access to digital connectivity," said San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee in a statement.
The county will subsidize Comcast's "Internet Essentials" program for 14 months for qualified students in the Ravenswood City School District and La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District. It will also provide students portable mobile hot spots through the end of the school year through T-Mobile's "Empowered Education" program.
The pilot program will offer 650 students both the Comcast and T-Mobile services. The county is also working with other internet service providers to boost coverage in rural areas if there are gaps in coverage for those services' internet and Wi-Fi.
Starting in the fall, the county is also planning to expand its public Wi-Fi network in densely populated areas where Redwood City students and their families may lack internet connectivity to serve students in the Redwood City and Sequoia Union High school districts. To do so, the county intends to use wireless "remote deployment units" or mobile wireless hotspots on wheels that can be parked anywhere.
These initiatives build on the county's existing efforts to expand internet access, which have generated more than 100 free public Wi-Fi facilities at parks, community centers and public spaces.
Kaizen Technology Partners is managing the pilot project and helping county officials figure out which internet access programs to offer where. A number of other public and private stakeholders joined forces to support the project as part of a "Digital Inclusion" coalition, including property owners Eden Housing, Sand Hill Property Company and Woodland Park Communities, and Kaizen Technology Partners, Strategy of Things, SmartWave Technologies, Aruba, Comcast and T-Mobile.
"As a Vietnamese immigrant who values continuous education, closing the digital divide gap is just the start to breaking the economic divide that exists in this country," said Kaizen Technology Partners CEO Dao Jensen in the press statement.
Through the end of the year, Comcast is also offering its Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot network in outdoor and public locations to anyone for free.
