Heat wave heads to Bay Area this weekend

Much of the Bay Area and Monterey Bay region will face excessive heat this weekend due to a high-pressure system from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs throughout much of the Bay Area are expected to be between five and 15 degrees above normal, rising into the high 90s and 100s on Friday and Saturday in the region's interior areas and into the 80s and 90s along the coast.

Meteorologists with the weather service are forecasting the heat wave to wane slightly on Sunday, only for the region to warm back up early next week to levels even higher than Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows are expected to sit in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Bay Area's valleys and in the 60s and 70s for the hills and mountains.

Preceding the heat wave could be a thunderstorm by way of Tropical Storm Elida, which is currently making its way up the Baja California coast, according to the weather service. Isolated thunderstorms could pop up on Thursday and Friday but are not as likely as the heat wave.