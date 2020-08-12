Crime brief: Atherton Police nab two suspects in daytime burglary

Atherton Police arrested two Redwood City residents in connection to a residential burglary reported at 2:24 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The resident arrived at the home on Parker Avenue and found it had been ransacked. There was footage of the two suspects on surveillance video, and the point of entry appeared to be through a first-floor bathroom window.

Officers searching the area found two suspects matching the description from the video who were riding bicycles near Woodside High School. Police arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man and booked them into San Mateo County Jail.

Police said the suspects were in possession of the victim’s jewelry (two bead necklaces), a pair of Lindberg sunglasses, and a porcelain heart-shaped container, which had a combined estimated value of $3,500.