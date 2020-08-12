'Catalyst Fund' has helped build or protect about 600 Midpeninsula homes, Facebook says

Facebook announced Thursday that its Catalyst Fund, dedicated to supporting local housing needs for lower-income residents, has so far preserved or produced about 600 affordable housing units near Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters.

About 70% of those units have been reserved for households with extremely low and very low incomes, according to Facebook's statement.

Based on 2020 income eligibility restrictions, households earning no more than $87,000 for a family of four or $60,900 for an individual are in the very low income category.

Facebook initially put $18.5 million toward the fund, which has raised a total of $75 million including contributions from other sources.

The fund was created in December 2016 after months of negotiations between Facebook and a coalition of local nonprofits including Youth United for Community Action, Faith in Action Bay Area, Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto and Comite de Vecinos del Lado Oeste, East Palo Alto. At the time, a number of nonprofit and community members raised concerns that the corporation's expansion, set to draw more than 6,000 new workers to the additional office development, would worsen displacement pressures in the communities of color in closest proximity to Facebook, such as East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks and Belle Haven.