Woodside extends candidate filing period after 2 council incumbents decline to run for reelection

The town of Woodside has extended the period during which candidates may file to run for two of the four Town Council seats that are open for election in November. The filing period for districts 1 and 5 has been extended through Wednesday, Aug. 12, because the incumbents representing those districts did not file for nomination by the initial deadline of Friday, Aug. 7, according to a post on the town website on Monday, Aug. 10.

Council seats up for election in November are for districts 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Incumbents Daniel Yost (District 1) and Tom Livermore (District 5) have not filed to run for reelection. Livermore announced his plans not to seek reelection at a June council meeting. Yost confirmed Monday in an email to The Almanac that he does not plan to seek reelection.

Attorney Jenn Wall, who serves on the town Planning Commission and previously was a member of the Circulation Committee, has filed to run for the District 1 seat. Yost told The Almanac that he is endorsing Wall.

Management consultant John Carvell, vice chair of the Architectural and Site Review Board, has filed to run for District 5.