Woodside extends candidate filing period after 2 council incumbents decline to run for reelection

The town of Woodside has extended the period during which candidates may file to run for two of the four Town Council seats that are open for election in November. The filing period for districts 1 and 5 has been extended through Wednesday, Aug. 12, because the incumbents representing those districts did not file for nomination by the initial deadline of Friday, Aug. 7, according to a post on the town website on Monday, Aug. 10.
Council seats up for election in November are for districts 1, 3, 5 and 7.
Incumbents Daniel Yost (District 1) and Tom Livermore (District 5) have not filed to run for reelection. Livermore announced his plans not to seek reelection at a June council meeting. Yost confirmed Monday in an email to The Almanac that he does not plan to seek reelection.
Attorney Jenn Wall, who serves on the town Planning Commission and previously was a member of the Circulation Committee, has filed to run for the District 1 seat. Yost told The Almanac that he is endorsing Wall.
Management consultant John Carvell, vice chair of the Architectural and Site Review Board, has filed to run for District 5.
Incumbents Chris Shaw (District 3) and Mayor Ned Fluet (District 7) have both filed to run for reelection.
As of Monday, Aug. 10, the contests for all four seats were unopposed.
For more information, visit woodsidetown.org.
Portola Valley Town Council
The candidate filing period has also been extended for the Portola Valley Town Council election following Councilwoman Ann Wengert's decision not to run for reelection after serving 13 years on the council.
As of Tuesday, four people were running for two seats on the council: Mayor Jeff Aalfs, Sarah Wernikoff, Mary Hufty and Angela Hey, who qualified for the ballot on Tuesday.
Residents have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to file papers. For more information, visit the town's website.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.