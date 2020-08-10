With four candidates running, Atherton's city council election will be a real race for the first time in since 2014

This November, Atherton's city council election will have a total of four candidates running — two incumbents and two challengers vying for just two open spots — for the town's first contested election since 2014.

The deadline for filing as a candidate passed Friday, leaving the field full, with incumbents Vice Mayor Elizabeth Lewis (12 years on the council) and Councilman Cary Wiest (eight years on the council), pitted against challengers Christine David (a former Park and Recreation Committee vice chair) and Diana Hawkins-Manuelian (currently on the Environmental Programs Committee).

Potential candidate Kelly Davis — who pulled papers for candidacy Aug. 6 — ended up deciding not to run, City Clerk Anthony Suber confirmed.

David, a longtime Atherton resident who also served on the town's Civic Center Committee, drew attention last year when push came to shove over the construction of a new dog park. When the City Council refused to commit to building a proposed dog park at Holbrook-Palmer park, David and her fellow Park and Recreation Committee member John Davey protested by resigning from their committee positions.

David's background is as an independent marketing consultant with experience working at local tech startups and public relations firms and has lived in Atherton for nearly 20 years. In an interview, she said that the core of her campaign is to get more residents involved in the local town political process.