News

In Menlo Park, three candidates enter race for District 3 seat

Race for District 5 seat will be uncontested

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 10, 2020, 3:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Come November, Menlo Park will have both a contested and an uncontested City Council race, based on paperwork candidates have filed to run for local offices.

The deadline to file paperwork to run for City Council was Friday, Aug. 7.

This year's election represents the completion of the city's switch to district elections, which means that candidates now campaign as representatives of just one area of the city, rather than to represent the city at large.

Three candidates have qualified to run for District 3, which currently does not have a district representative on the City Council. They are Max Fennell, Chelsea Nguyen and Jen Wolosin.

District 3 includes the neighborhoods of Vintage Oaks, Felton Gables, Linfield Oaks, part of the Caltrain line and a small square of Menlo Park west of El Camino Real bordered by Santa Cruz Avenue, Valparaiso Avenue and Crane Street.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Only one candidate has qualified to run for District 5, City Council incumbent Ray Mueller, who is finishing his second term representing the city at large. Catherine Carlton, who also lives in District 5, and was elected at-large twice, is not running.

District 5 covers Sharon Heights, Stanford Hills, and the portion of incorporated Menlo Park north of West Menlo Park between Santa Cruz Avenue and San Francisquito Creek, with its northeastern border zigzagging from Cotton Street to Middle Avenue to San Mateo Drive.

Read stories about each candidate's decision to run here:

Max Fennell

District 3 City Council candidate Max Fennell in Seminary Oaks Park in Menlo Park on July 8. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Chelsea Nguyen

District 3 City Council candidate Chelsea Nguyen by Menlo Park City Hall on Aug. 5. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Jen Wolosin

District 3 City Council candidate Jennifer Wolosin. Photo by Mark Tuschman.

Ray Mueller

District 5 City Council candidate and at-large incumbent council member Ray Mueller. Photo by Michelle Le.

Access the city of Menlo Park's election webpage here.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

In Menlo Park, three candidates enter race for District 3 seat

Race for District 5 seat will be uncontested

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 10, 2020, 3:20 pm

Come November, Menlo Park will have both a contested and an uncontested City Council race, based on paperwork candidates have filed to run for local offices.

The deadline to file paperwork to run for City Council was Friday, Aug. 7.

This year's election represents the completion of the city's switch to district elections, which means that candidates now campaign as representatives of just one area of the city, rather than to represent the city at large.

Three candidates have qualified to run for District 3, which currently does not have a district representative on the City Council. They are Max Fennell, Chelsea Nguyen and Jen Wolosin.

District 3 includes the neighborhoods of Vintage Oaks, Felton Gables, Linfield Oaks, part of the Caltrain line and a small square of Menlo Park west of El Camino Real bordered by Santa Cruz Avenue, Valparaiso Avenue and Crane Street.

Only one candidate has qualified to run for District 5, City Council incumbent Ray Mueller, who is finishing his second term representing the city at large. Catherine Carlton, who also lives in District 5, and was elected at-large twice, is not running.

District 5 covers Sharon Heights, Stanford Hills, and the portion of incorporated Menlo Park north of West Menlo Park between Santa Cruz Avenue and San Francisquito Creek, with its northeastern border zigzagging from Cotton Street to Middle Avenue to San Mateo Drive.

Read stories about each candidate's decision to run here:

Max Fennell

Chelsea Nguyen

Jen Wolosin

Ray Mueller

Access the city of Menlo Park's election webpage here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.