In Menlo Park, three candidates enter race for District 3 seat

Come November, Menlo Park will have both a contested and an uncontested City Council race, based on paperwork candidates have filed to run for local offices.

The deadline to file paperwork to run for City Council was Friday, Aug. 7.

This year's election represents the completion of the city's switch to district elections, which means that candidates now campaign as representatives of just one area of the city, rather than to represent the city at large.

Three candidates have qualified to run for District 3, which currently does not have a district representative on the City Council. They are Max Fennell, Chelsea Nguyen and Jen Wolosin.

District 3 includes the neighborhoods of Vintage Oaks, Felton Gables, Linfield Oaks, part of the Caltrain line and a small square of Menlo Park west of El Camino Real bordered by Santa Cruz Avenue, Valparaiso Avenue and Crane Street.