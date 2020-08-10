News

7-Eleven clerk stabbed in robbery, Menlo Park man arrested

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 10, 2020, 9:47 am
A Menlo Park man was arrested after the 7-Eleven convenience store on Oak Grove Avenue was robbed and a clerk attacked and stabbed in the neck and hands, police said.

A 27-year-old Menlo Park man was arrested Sunday afternoon as the suspect in the stabbing of a convenience store clerk during a robbery, police

said.

Matthew Bertolucci was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack at the 7-Eleven store on the 500 block of Oak Grove Avenue in Menlo Park reported about 3 p.m. Sunday, police said. The store clerk suffered stab wounds on his neck and hand and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers located Bertolucci after a search of the area, with help from an "alert citizen," police said. He was found to still be in possession of stolen property from the store and a knife believed to have been used in the attack on the clerk, police added.

The robbery and assault remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Jim McLaughlin
2 hours ago
Jim McLaughlin , Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
Kudos to Menlo Park Police Department for the swift apprehension of this violent criminal. He posed a threat to the whole community and I am grateful to the brave and skilled police officers who removed him from our community.

Jim McLaughlin
2 hours ago
Jim McLaughlin , Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
Kudos to Menlo Park Police Department for the swift apprehension of this violent criminal. He posed a threat to the whole community and I am grateful to the brave and skilled police officers who removed him from our midst.

