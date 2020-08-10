7-Eleven clerk stabbed in robbery, Menlo Park man arrested

A 27-year-old Menlo Park man was arrested Sunday afternoon as the suspect in the stabbing of a convenience store clerk during a robbery, police

said.

Matthew Bertolucci was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack at the 7-Eleven store on the 500 block of Oak Grove Avenue in Menlo Park reported about 3 p.m. Sunday, police said. The store clerk suffered stab wounds on his neck and hand and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers located Bertolucci after a search of the area, with help from an "alert citizen," police said. He was found to still be in possession of stolen property from the store and a knife believed to have been used in the attack on the clerk, police added.

The robbery and assault remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.