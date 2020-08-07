News

High school district board to continue discussion of superintendent's evaluation Tuesday

Sequoia teachers union has called for removal of Superintendent Mary Streshly

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 7, 2020, 5:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Sequoia Union High School District board will continue discussing an evaluation of Superintendent Mary Streshly at a special meeting Aug. 11. Photo by Ana Sofia Amieva-Wang.

The Sequoia Union High School District board will continue a discussion of Superintendent Mary Streshly's performance at a special meeting Tuesday after the teachers union called for her removal on Aug. 3 with a no-confidence vote.

The board discussed an evaluation of Streshly at its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, during closed session. No action was reported out of closed session.

Now, the board’s discussion of Streshly will continue in a special closed session meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to the Sequoia Union High School District board meeting agenda. As of Friday evening, the only item listed for consideration was “Superintendent’s Evaluation.”

In its Aug. 3 statement, the SDTA cited what it saw as Streshly’s “lack of experience, poor communication, and absence of clear vision which have led to confusion and sown division throughout the district,” as leading to a vote of no confidence from the union. After passing a resolution at the SDTA’s Representative Council, the group said, the resolution received 200 signatures in under 24 hours. The final number of signatures was 300, representing roughly 60% of the active membership of the union, the group said.

“It has become clear that the board made a mistake in hiring someone with no prior experience managing a large and diverse school district like Sequoia Union,” said SDTA president Edith Salvatore.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The union’s resolution detailed 19 grievances against Streshly, including accusations that she has “consistently turned a blind eye to the issues of racial tensions” in the district, and that she “mishandled the opening and development of the TIDE alternative school,” referring to complaints made about TIDE Academy in April.

The SDTA specifically cited concerns over the district's recent seesaw decisions over whether to reopen schools in the fall — first, to open schools in a hybrid model (part online, part in-person), then later to start the fall semester with classes fully online in a decision announced July 21.

The union said that Streshly "did not prioritize student or staff safety” when making those decisions.

In a letter, Streshly addressed the union's charge that she hadn't prioritized staff and student safety in the decision about fall school reopenings, saying that as a former teacher, "I would never do anything that would put our students, teachers, and staff at risk ... The fundamental truth is that the entire world is concerned about the current crisis. However, as concerned as we may be, that concern does not mean that we completely shut down and not provide our parents and students with critical support by all means we have at hand."

In its statement, the SDTA also said that it understood a letter from "tenured administrators" calling for Streshly's removal had also made its way to the school board July 31. However, after multiple requests from The Almanac, the district had not produced a copy of the tenured administrators’ letter as of Friday evening.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

High school district board to continue discussion of superintendent's evaluation Tuesday

Sequoia teachers union has called for removal of Superintendent Mary Streshly

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 7, 2020, 5:45 pm

The Sequoia Union High School District board will continue a discussion of Superintendent Mary Streshly's performance at a special meeting Tuesday after the teachers union called for her removal on Aug. 3 with a no-confidence vote.

The board discussed an evaluation of Streshly at its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, during closed session. No action was reported out of closed session.

Now, the board’s discussion of Streshly will continue in a special closed session meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to the Sequoia Union High School District board meeting agenda. As of Friday evening, the only item listed for consideration was “Superintendent’s Evaluation.”

In its Aug. 3 statement, the SDTA cited what it saw as Streshly’s “lack of experience, poor communication, and absence of clear vision which have led to confusion and sown division throughout the district,” as leading to a vote of no confidence from the union. After passing a resolution at the SDTA’s Representative Council, the group said, the resolution received 200 signatures in under 24 hours. The final number of signatures was 300, representing roughly 60% of the active membership of the union, the group said.

“It has become clear that the board made a mistake in hiring someone with no prior experience managing a large and diverse school district like Sequoia Union,” said SDTA president Edith Salvatore.

The union’s resolution detailed 19 grievances against Streshly, including accusations that she has “consistently turned a blind eye to the issues of racial tensions” in the district, and that she “mishandled the opening and development of the TIDE alternative school,” referring to complaints made about TIDE Academy in April.

The SDTA specifically cited concerns over the district's recent seesaw decisions over whether to reopen schools in the fall — first, to open schools in a hybrid model (part online, part in-person), then later to start the fall semester with classes fully online in a decision announced July 21.

The union said that Streshly "did not prioritize student or staff safety” when making those decisions.

In a letter, Streshly addressed the union's charge that she hadn't prioritized staff and student safety in the decision about fall school reopenings, saying that as a former teacher, "I would never do anything that would put our students, teachers, and staff at risk ... The fundamental truth is that the entire world is concerned about the current crisis. However, as concerned as we may be, that concern does not mean that we completely shut down and not provide our parents and students with critical support by all means we have at hand."

In its statement, the SDTA also said that it understood a letter from "tenured administrators" calling for Streshly's removal had also made its way to the school board July 31. However, after multiple requests from The Almanac, the district had not produced a copy of the tenured administrators’ letter as of Friday evening.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.