High school district board to continue discussion of superintendent's evaluation Tuesday

In its Aug. 3 statement, the SDTA cited what it saw as Streshly’s “lack of experience, poor communication, and absence of clear vision which have led to confusion and sown division throughout the district,” as leading to a vote of no confidence from the union. After passing a resolution at the SDTA’s Representative Council, the group said, the resolution received 200 signatures in under 24 hours. The final number of signatures was 300, representing roughly 60% of the active membership of the union, the group said.

Now, the board’s discussion of Streshly will continue in a special closed session meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 , according to the Sequoia Union High School District board meeting agenda. As of Friday evening, the only item listed for consideration was “Superintendent’s Evaluation.”

In its statement, the SDTA also said that it understood a letter from "tenured administrators" calling for Streshly's removal had also made its way to the school board July 31. However, after multiple requests from The Almanac, the district had not produced a copy of the tenured administrators’ letter as of Friday evening.

In a letter, Streshly addressed the union's charge that she hadn't prioritized staff and student safety in the decision about fall school reopenings, saying that as a former teacher, "I would never do anything that would put our students, teachers, and staff at risk ... The fundamental truth is that the entire world is concerned about the current crisis. However, as concerned as we may be, that concern does not mean that we completely shut down and not provide our parents and students with critical support by all means we have at hand."

The SDTA specifically cited concerns over the district's recent seesaw decisions over whether to reopen schools in the fall — first, to open schools in a hybrid model (part online, part in-person), then later to start the fall semester with classes fully online in a decision announced July 21.

The union’s resolution detailed 19 grievances against Streshly, including accusations that she has “consistently turned a blind eye to the issues of racial tensions” in the district, and that she “mishandled the opening and development of the TIDE alternative school,” referring to complaints made about TIDE Academy in April.

High school district board to continue discussion of superintendent's evaluation Tuesday

Sequoia teachers union has called for removal of Superintendent Mary Streshly