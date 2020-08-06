New section of Bay Trail opens this week in East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto and Menlo Park residents will have improved access to the San Francisco Bay Trail as a new 0.6-mile section of the trail opens to the public this week.

The section is located between University Avenue and the Ravenswood Open Space Preserve in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

It includes a new boardwalk and a bridge across the wetlands in the north.

The project was first approved in 2016 and closes a 0.6-mile gap on the 80-mile Peninsula stretch of the Bay Trail. The entire 500-mile Bay Trail runs through all nine Bay Area counties.

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District will host a virtual opening ceremony at 11 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 7.