Layoffs, furloughs and service reductions: County courts announce cuts due to pandemic's effect on budget

San Mateo County Superior Court on Wednesday announced furloughs, layoffs and a slew of service reductions due to an estimated $4.5 million budget reduction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court officials said in a news release that they gave notice to 20 positions subject to layoffs, and asked other employees to take mandatory furloughs of roughly one day per month.

The court also cut public hours by 50%, and said that

members of the public should expect delays in obtaining judgments, fulfilling public records requests, and processing and filing documents.

As the state faces more than $54 billion in budget cuts, Superior Court Executive Officer Neal Taniguchi said that the COVID-19 pandemic left them with no choice but to make the changes.