News

Crime brief: Woodside speed trailer vandalized

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 6, 2020, 11:21 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office speed trailer used to collect traffic data tumbled 200 feet down a hillside last month in Woodside, apparently thrown off the road in an act of vandalism.

Sergeant Andy Hui discussed the trailer's demise during the July 23 meeting of the town of Woodside's Circulation Committee, which advises the Town Council on roadway safety and traffic enforcement. Hui said that the trailer was parked just south of Four Corners on Skyline Boulevard and was measuring the speed of northbound traffic.

"It was definitely vandalism. They just picked it up and threw it over the cliff," Hui said at the meeting.

In addition to measuring traffic and speed data, the trailer was also placed as a deterrent to speeding, displaying oncoming drivers' speed compared to the posted speed limit.

The Four Corners intersection, where Skyline Boulevard crosses Highway 84, has long raised concerns from residents over drivers speeding and sometimes racing each other through the area.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Hui and the committee discussed options for replacing the trailer but said the sheriff's office hasn't yet decided how to proceed.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Crime brief: Woodside speed trailer vandalized

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 6, 2020, 11:21 am

A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office speed trailer used to collect traffic data tumbled 200 feet down a hillside last month in Woodside, apparently thrown off the road in an act of vandalism.

Sergeant Andy Hui discussed the trailer's demise during the July 23 meeting of the town of Woodside's Circulation Committee, which advises the Town Council on roadway safety and traffic enforcement. Hui said that the trailer was parked just south of Four Corners on Skyline Boulevard and was measuring the speed of northbound traffic.

"It was definitely vandalism. They just picked it up and threw it over the cliff," Hui said at the meeting.

In addition to measuring traffic and speed data, the trailer was also placed as a deterrent to speeding, displaying oncoming drivers' speed compared to the posted speed limit.

The Four Corners intersection, where Skyline Boulevard crosses Highway 84, has long raised concerns from residents over drivers speeding and sometimes racing each other through the area.

Hui and the committee discussed options for replacing the trailer but said the sheriff's office hasn't yet decided how to proceed.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.