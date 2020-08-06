Crime brief: Woodside speed trailer vandalized

A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office speed trailer used to collect traffic data tumbled 200 feet down a hillside last month in Woodside, apparently thrown off the road in an act of vandalism.

Sergeant Andy Hui discussed the trailer's demise during the July 23 meeting of the town of Woodside's Circulation Committee, which advises the Town Council on roadway safety and traffic enforcement. Hui said that the trailer was parked just south of Four Corners on Skyline Boulevard and was measuring the speed of northbound traffic.

"It was definitely vandalism. They just picked it up and threw it over the cliff," Hui said at the meeting.

In addition to measuring traffic and speed data, the trailer was also placed as a deterrent to speeding, displaying oncoming drivers' speed compared to the posted speed limit.

The Four Corners intersection, where Skyline Boulevard crosses Highway 84, has long raised concerns from residents over drivers speeding and sometimes racing each other through the area.