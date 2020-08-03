News

Police find 2 men fatally shot in car in East Palo Alto

Response to multi-vehicle accident turns into homicide investigation

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Two men found with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Gardenia Way in East Palo Alto on Aug. 2 were pronounced dead at the scene. Photo by Craig Dremann.

A double homicide investigation is underway in East Palo Alto where two men were found shot to death in a car on Sunday night, a police spokesman said Monday.

Officers responded to an accident involving multiple cars in the 100 block of Gardenia Way at 8:11 p.m., police Cmdr. Jeff Liu said in a press release. The neighborhood is about a half-mile away from the intersection of Pulgas Avenue and East Bayshore Road. When police units arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds in a car.

Paramedics were called to provide medical care to the men, who died of their injuries at the scene, Liu said. The men, both 23 years old, were identified as Antonio Martinez Moradel of Oakland and Roberto Velsaquez Matinez of Chico.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact East Palo Alto police Detective Andrea Dion 650-853-7247. Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail or text message to 650-409-6792 or by email to epatipnow.org

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

